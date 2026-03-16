Lakewood to Welcome New Principal

A Salina middle school will welcome a new leader. Amanda Thacker will take over as the Lakewood Middle School Principal effective July 1st.

According to USD 305, Thacker has 18 years of experience in education, with seven years of experience in Salina Public Schools. She currently serves as the assistant principal at Central High School. Her additional experience includes:

Middle School Language Arts Teacher

High School English Teacher

High School Speech Teacher

High School AVID Teacher

High School Speech, Debate & Forensics Coach

MTSS/Testing Coordinator

Substitute Administrator

Thacker earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary English education from Kansas State University. She earned her master’s degree in educational administration from Emporia State University.