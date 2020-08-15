Lake Chase Ends With Crash, Standoff, Arrests

Todd PittengerAugust 15, 2020

A chase at a Kansas lake ended with a crash, a standoff, and a couple of arrests.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday evening at approximately 7:41 they received a report of a male subject driving a motorcycle at excessive speeds in the south shore area at Kanopolis Lake.  A deputy responded to the area and observed a white pickup truck driving at an excessive speed.  The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the truck and the driver fled in an attempt to elude the officer.

After a short chase, the vehicle crashed near the marina. A male driver and female passenger fled from the vehicle.  Both of them entered a nearby unoccupied mobile home.

Additional law enforcement officers from the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Wildlife and Parks responded to the scene and secured a perimeter around the home.  After numerous attempts to get the individuals to come out of the trailer and surrender, the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team was requested to assist.  Team members arrived and engaged the mobile home. The two suspects came out of the home and were arrested without incident.

The driver of the truck was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Timothy Schroeder of McPherson, Kansas and 38-year-old Rachel Leann Hale of Galva. Schroeder was transported to the Ellsworth County Jail and Hale was transported to the Lindsborg Community Hospital by Marquette EMS for injuries she sustained due to the crash.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Assistant Director of Salina Public...

The Salina Public Library has a new assistant director. According to the library, Amy Adams is th...

August 15, 2020 Comments

Lake Chase Ends With Crash, Standof...

Top News

August 15, 2020

Kansas to Host Coastal Carolina in ...

Sports News

August 14, 2020

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/15

Sports News

August 14, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

10 New Saline County COVI...
August 14, 2020Comments
Two Local Artists Among A...
August 14, 2020Comments
Student Athlete Tests Pos...
August 14, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 8...
August 14, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH