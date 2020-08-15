Lake Chase Ends With Crash, Standoff, Arrests

A chase at a Kansas lake ended with a crash, a standoff, and a couple of arrests.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday evening at approximately 7:41 they received a report of a male subject driving a motorcycle at excessive speeds in the south shore area at Kanopolis Lake. A deputy responded to the area and observed a white pickup truck driving at an excessive speed. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the truck and the driver fled in an attempt to elude the officer.

After a short chase, the vehicle crashed near the marina. A male driver and female passenger fled from the vehicle. Both of them entered a nearby unoccupied mobile home.

Additional law enforcement officers from the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Wildlife and Parks responded to the scene and secured a perimeter around the home. After numerous attempts to get the individuals to come out of the trailer and surrender, the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team was requested to assist. Team members arrived and engaged the mobile home. The two suspects came out of the home and were arrested without incident.

The driver of the truck was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Timothy Schroeder of McPherson, Kansas and 38-year-old Rachel Leann Hale of Galva. Schroeder was transported to the Ellsworth County Jail and Hale was transported to the Lindsborg Community Hospital by Marquette EMS for injuries she sustained due to the crash.