Lagerald Vick to Return to Kansas for Senior Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas head coach Bill Self announced Friday that Lagerald Vick will return for his senior season.

On April 6, Vick announced he would forego his senior season to play professionally.

“It was our understanding with Lagerald at the conclusion of the season that he would go pro,” Self said. “After going through the process and looking at the variety of options, Lagerald felt it was in his best interest to return to Kansas for his senior year. From my standpoint, it will be a bonus to have an experienced player like Lagerald in the mix. He has had an opportunity to think about the direction he is going in his life, and feels confident to return and improve his status. He will join the team next week in time for the second session of summer school.”

“I honestly thought I played my last game at Kansas after the Final Four because, with my situation and my family’s situation, I felt I needed to turn pro,” Vick said. “After seeing where I stand and meeting with Coach Self, I feel it is best to return to Kansas for my senior year. Coach tells me the team is working hard and looking good. I can’t wait to get back to Lawrence and join them.”

Last season Vick earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors, averaging 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Memphis, Tennessee, guard started 35 of 39 games in 2017-18; his 59 3-point field goals made will be tops among KU returners. Vick will be the only KU senior during the 2018-19 season.