Lady Vikings Fall in Tournament Opener

Facing a Hugoton Eagles the Lady Vikings trailed 5-2 after one quarter and were done 14-10 at halftime. The third quarter made the difference as the Eagles outscored the Vikings 17-7 to take a 31-17 lead into the 4th quarter. The Lady Vikings offense came alive in the fourth quarter as they scored 14 points, but the Eagles scored 12 and won 43-31. Ellie Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 15 points, followed by Kerrington Haxton with 10 points.

The Lady Vikings will be in action on Thursday at 3:00 against the loser of Sterling and Kingman.

Don Bengtson