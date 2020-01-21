Lady Vikings Fall in Tournament Opener

KSAL StaffJanuary 21, 2020

Facing a Hugoton Eagles the Lady Vikings trailed 5-2 after one quarter and were done 14-10 at halftime.  The third quarter made the difference as the Eagles outscored the Vikings 17-7 to take a 31-17 lead into the 4th quarter.  The Lady Vikings offense came alive in the fourth quarter as they scored 14 points, but the Eagles scored 12 and won 43-31.  Ellie Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 15 points, followed by Kerrington Haxton with 10 points.

The Lady Vikings will be in action on Thursday at 3:00 against the loser of Sterling and Kingman.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Lady Vikings Fall in Tournament Ope...

Facing a Hugoton Eagles the Lady Vikings trailed 5-2 after one quarter and were done 14-10 at halfti...

