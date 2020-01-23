Lady Vikings Edge Eagles

The Smoky Valley Lady Vikings put on a defensive stand in the last possession to preserve a 36-35 victory vs the Kingman Eagles at the second round of the Sterling Invitational Tournament.

Trailing 11-9 after one quarter, the Vikings took an 18-15 lead at the half. The game was knotted at 26-all after 3 quarters and then the fun started.

The Vikings went up 32-26 only to see Kingman cut it to 32-31 with three minutes left. The Vikings then made enough free throws down the stretch to setup the final play, leading by one with 15 seconds to go. Kingman advanced the ball, called a timeout to setup their final play and a defensive steal by Kerrington Haxton, with help from her teammates playing great defense in the paint, preserved the 36-35 win. Ellie Brumbaugh led scoring with 12 points, Kaylie Ryan added 7 points, while Claire Broxterman and Haxton had 6 points each.

The Lady Vikings will play Southeast of Saline for 5th place Friday afternoon at 3:00.

Don Bengtson