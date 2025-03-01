Lady Mustangs Win Fourth-Straight; Mustangs Lose Heartbreaker

GIRLS’ FINAL:

CENTRAL 54

CAMPUS 31

The Lady Mustangs entered Friday night on a three-game win streak and looked to close out the regular season on a high note.

The Mustangs played a solid first quarter on both sides of the ball taking a 15-6 lead into the second quarter. The second quarter was a struggle for the Mustangs as the offense went cold and the defense gave up a few big plays. Campus was able to cut the lead down and trailed 22-15 headed into the half.

It was a very strong performance in the third quarter by Salina Central that let them start pulling away. Led by Grace Ostmeyer on offense and Lexi Guerrero on defense the Mustangs were able to outscore Campus 18-7 to gain an 18 point lead headed into the final eight minutes.

The Mustangs were able to finish the job in the fourth as they went on to win it by a final score of 54-31, snagging their fourth-straight victory to end the regular season. Salina Central improved to 10-10 on the season as they prepare for their sub-state game next week against a TBD team. Grace Ostmeyer finished with 16 points and Lexi Guerrero finished with nine points and added nine steals to help the Mustangs to the win.

BOYS’ FINAL:

CAMPUS 56

CENTRAL 55

The Mustangs suffered a disappointing loss to end their regular season Friday night.

Central played a dominant first half of basketball led by Kaden Snyder, Kamryn Jones, and Greyson Jones off of the bench. The Mustangs led Campus 20-8 at the end of the first quarter after an 8-0 run to start the game and carried that momentum into the locker room as they led 32-22 at the half.

The second half was a different story for Salina Central, after a decent start to the third quarter the Mustangs offense slowly started to cool down and at the same time the Colts offense started to heat up. With Central holding on to a seven point lead heading into the final 8 minutes of play it was made clear that Campus wasn’t going to go down without a fight.

The fourth quarter was a back and forth affair between the two teams, but the Mustangs turnovers and missed free throws in the clutch came back to haunt them in the end. Despite the Mustangs holding a lead for the entirety of the game it was Landon Brown of the Campus Colts who got the last shot to fall, giving the Colts the lead with 7 seconds to play and ultimately the win, 56-55.

Salina Central falls to 8-12 on the season and will play next Wednesday in the substate game against a TBD opponent. Kamryn Jones led the scoring for the Mustangs with 14 and was tonight’s City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Player of the Game.