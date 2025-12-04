Lady Mustangs Unable to Close, Mustangs Pull Away from Hugoton

GIRLS FINAL:

LADY EAGLES 48

LADY MUSTANGS 45

FULL GAME AUDIO

Against Hugoton, the first half looked every bit like the opening game of a new season for the Lady Mustangs and Eagles. Turnovers filled the first two quarters, turning the matchup into a battle of which team could better capitalize on the other’s mistakes.

Tied 20–20 at halftime, both squads emerged looking far more settled, shaking off the early-season rust that fueled the sloppy start. Central began generating cleaner transition opportunities, using those easier baskets to establish a stronger offensive rhythm.

Junior guard Grace Ostmeyer showed why she’s poised for another All-League season, scoring a team-high 16 points, many of them coming in transition.

Her aggression greatly benefited the half court game too. Central’s ball handlers were able to get two feet in the paint consistently which created open shots on the perimeter.

Junior forward Makambri Hastings also opened her season strong, scoring 14 points and knocking down a pair of three-pointers. Even though it’s only the first game, it’s clear that Hastings will be Central’s most reliable outside shooter. Her ability to stretch the floor and be a threat from beyond the arc is one of the most exciting aspects of this team.

Where the Lady Mustangs will need to improve in the immediate future, is on the offensive glass. Too many second chance opportunities gave Hugoton too many extra looks at the basket while also allowing to waste time while having the lead in the second half.

After four quarters, Hugoton led 37-34 in large part to their second chance points and the hot shooting of sophomore point guard Amiley Lewis, who finished with a game-high 18 points.

Still down three with just 13 seconds to go, Centra’s play was to get the ball into Hasting’s hands moving to her right. Hasting came up short on the attempt from three-point range to tie, and Hugoton held on to win.

The Lady Mustangs head back to Hays on Friday to face TMP.

BOYS FINAL:

MUSTANGS 72

HUGOTON 51

FULL GAME AUDIO

Learning about the team in real time, spectators and coaching staff alike were impressed to see Salina Central be led to victory by a dynamic scoring trio of sophomore Kaeden Nienke, sophomore Grant Ostmeyer and senior Greyson Jones. The three combined to score 65 points. The most points the Mustangs scored as a team in a game last season was 63.

“I don’t think I’ve had three guys score 20 points in a game at any level.” said head coach Chris Fear after the win.

We were told about the growth of each individual on the team heading into this season but to see it in real time was special.

After Grant Ostmeyer saw his first three go down, the floodgates opened. His confidence soared to a new varsity high as he knocked down four shots from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 21 points.

Kaeden Nienke shook off a slow start from the field in short order. The sophomore began attacking the rim relentlessly, absorbing contact and still finishing several tough plays. His combination of strength and a quick first step gives him a clear advantage when he turns the corner, and on Thursday night he got plenty of opportunities. Nienke poured in a career-high and game-high 24 points, punctuated by the Mustangs’ first dunk of the season: a right-handed slam in transition after a steal that effectively put the game out of reach.

Senior Greyson Jones served as the backup to last year’s leading scorer, Kaden Snyder, but now he’s stepped into the spotlight—and he’s making the most of it. Three things will stand out when you watch Jones this year: his improved finishing at the rim, his better free-throw shooting, and, most impressively, his patience. Jones doesn’t rush when he has it on the block, and he took his time to the tune of a career-high 20 points in the win for the Mustangs.