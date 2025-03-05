Lady Mustangs’ Season Ends with Tough Loss to Mavericks in Substate Play

GIRLS: MAIZE SOUTH 64 SALINA CENTRAL 29

It was a tough end to the season for the Salina Central Mustangs as they fell to the Maize South Mavericks 64-29 in substate play on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs were able to keep things close early against the Mavericks as the score sat within one possession for most of the first quarter before Maize South extended things to a 17-10 lead at the end of 1.

Maize South’s pressure and size began to win out though, and Salina Central found themselves staring down a 36-17 halftime deficit due in large part to turnovers and offensive rebounds.

The Mustangs were never able to regain their footing and while they battled hard they were not able to chip into the Maize South lead, eventually falling by the 35-point margin.

Salina Central was led offensively on the night with seven points from Charlize Waltman. Lexie Guerrero chipped in six points as well along with five points from Grace Ostmeyer.

The loss ends the season for Salina Central as they finish with an 10-11 record in the first season under head coach Paige Talbott. The Mustangs now will get some much earned rest before they pick things back up next season.

Salina Central will say goodbye to five seniors from this year’s squad. Finley Jones, Charlize Waltman, Remi Myers, Tahlia Morris, and Tessa Snyder. All five were tremendous competitors this season and for their entire Mustang careers. Their contributions and commitment to the Salina Central program will forever be appreciated.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central – 10 – 7 – 8 – 4 – 29

Maize South – 17 – 19 – 18 – 10 – 64

Individual Scoring

Charlize Waltman – 7

Lexie Guerrero – 6

Grace Ostmeyer – 5

Tessa Snyder – 4

Tahlia Morris – 3

Katy Wagner – 2

Macy O’Hara – 2

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Charlize Waltman