Lady Mustangs Celebrate Senior Day With Sweep of Chargers

GAME 1 FINAL:

CENTRAL 13

TOPEKA WEST 2



Salina Central entered Friday’s doubleheader at 17-5 and winners of six of its last seven games. Topeka West came in on a losing streak, with its last win coming on April 22nd.

With the Lady Mustangs set to honor its seniors in between games, they sent fourth year pitcher Valerie VanZant to the circle.

VanZant delivered another terrific start, completing five innings, allowing just two runs with 10 strikeouts and zero walks. She pitched with the lead from the 1st inning on, allowing her to attack the zone and not issue any free passes.

Offensively, Central was relentless from the first pitch…literally. Sophomore Katy Wagner laid down a bunt on the first pitch, forcing Topeka West’s pitcher to leave the circle and make a play. Her throw to first base sailed over the infield and Wagner zoomed all the way home for the game’s first run.

Every Lady Mustang came to the plate in 2nd inning. Freshman Paityn Berndt led off with a single, then followed by a productive out, freshman Joely Guyett drove in the second run for central with an RBI single.

The top of the order continued to do damage, at one point hitting three consecutive doubles to drive in four more runs. Freshman Charlotte Gordon, senior Valerie VanZant and junior Ellie Riekhof all found outfield gaps and showed off their speed to increase the lead.

The 3rd inning was eerily similar. Again, Central batted around and scored seven runs in the frame to put the game out of reach.

The offensive barrage was highlighted by a bases-clearing triple hit by Charlotte Gordon in the 3rd inning, the biggest swing of the day for anybody.

After the win, Central honored its two seniors Cadence Foth and Valerie VanZant.

Unfortunately for Cadence, she has been unable to play due to a knee injury, but has still remained an integral part of this year’s team showing her leadership from the dugout.

Salina Central tallied 14 more hits in game two to cap off a perfect senior day.

It’s been a special year for the Lady Mustangs, now 19-5 and hoping that the end to this season is nowhere in sight.

GAME 2 FINAL:

CENTRAL 16

TOPEKA WEST 1

