Lady Cougars Win Comfortably; Cougars Blown Out at Maize

GIRLS’ FINAL:

SOUTH 48

MAIZE 32

Having beaten Maize earlier in the season, Salina South had reason to be confident heading into

Tuesday night’s matchup with the Eagles. Only this time, they were without a key piece.

For the second consecutive league road game, the Lady Cougars played without their starting point guard Brooklyn Jordan, as she recovers from a concussion. Junior guard Lauren Crow ran the show to start and helped her teammates produce one of their better halves of basketball this season.

South jumped out to a 19-4 lead with four of five starters scoring in the first quarter. Junior Elle Barth knocked down two 3-pointers, Brylee Moss hit one herself, while Tamia Cheeks and Paityn Fritz did their work inside.

A 27-6 halftime lead showed the Lady Cougars emphasis on the defensive end. Naturally, Maize shot it much better in the second half but could not slow down South’s steady offense.

To be more specific, there was no stopping Paityn Fritz on Tuesday, or any day of the week for that matter.

Fritz scored 19 points and grabbed double digit rebounds, including a handful on the offensive glass, taking full advantage of her height compared to the rest of the Eagles front court.

If South was able to execute a post entry pass, Fritz scored.

The Lady Cougars have now split their two games without Brooklyn Jordan and are helped by players like Lauren Crow and Kyla Hamel gaining confidence because of their increased roles during this stretch.

BOYS’ FINAL:

MAIZE 81

SOUTH 39

The Cougars had senior Jace Humphrey return to the lineup on Tuesday, but were without two key role players in Easton Wilcox and Kyler Webb due to illness.

Even at full strength, South had their hands full with a Maize Eagles team that remains near the top of the league.

Maize attacked South the exact same way they had earlier in the season, bombing 3-pointers left and right. Before you could blink it was 9-0 Eagles.

South struggled to keep pace with the Eagles leading scorers Brayden Myovela and Alan Hanna. Senior point guard Alec Grill may be the straw that stirs the Eagles drink, but it’s Myovela and Hanna that add the flavor.

Myovela and Hanna combined for 39 points and scored in a variety of ways in both the half court and transition.

Cougars junior forward Gavin Devoe duplicated his terrific effort from the first time these teams met by scoring another 16 points and serving as a bright spot for the offense.

As a team, South continues to battle illness from within. Not being fully healthy has made early deficits even harder for the Cougars to overcome.

The league schedule continues with Maize South coming to Salina Friday night.