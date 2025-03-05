Lady Cougars’ Season Ends at Bishop Carroll

FINAL:

BISHOP CARROLL 49

SOUTH 23

Salina South ended its regular season against the top competition in its league, and felt prepared for the challenge of sub-state because of it.

Playing at Bishop Carroll would not be easy. The Golden Eagles boasted a record of 15-5, having won three straight games coming into Tuesday night.

The first few possessions of the game yielded points in the pain for South and Bishop Carroll quickly racked up four team fouls with still over five minutes left in the first quarter.

However, the tide completely turned against the Lady Cougars once Bishop Carroll showed a full-court press and began moving the ball on offense.

The full-court pressure made it that much more difficult for South to set up its half-court offense and even when open looks arrived, they were not falling.

Bishop Carroll attacked the paint at will and rarely shot from the outside. It was not the prettiest game if you’re into 3-point shooting. Both teams combined to make only three.

With the score 24-8 after the first quarter, South was searching for answers. They would not find them in the second, only scoring one point and trailing 39-9 at the half.

Give-and-go action was working best for Bishop Carroll all night.

Specifically, their two seniors were special. Guard Lily Martin poured in 15 points and forward Megan Simon led with 17.

Junior guard Avery McCorry may have proved to be one of the better defenders South had seen all season. Getting her hands on numerous passes and either getting the steal or knocking it out of bounds.

Everyone for South struggled to score and in the end, only three players did. Juniors Paityn Fritz and Brylee moss combined for 15 points, and in her final game as a member of Salina South basketball, senior Tamia Cheeks scored eight points.

Salina South can look forward to next season with almost the entire team returning and another year of experience under their belts.