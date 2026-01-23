Lady Cougars Drop SIT Semifinal, Will Meet Central in Third Place Game

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

FINAL:

WICHITA EAST 59

SALINA SOUTH 22

The Salina South Lady Cougars earned a spot in the semifinals of the SIT, after a victory against Great Bend Thursday night. They matched up with a loaded roster in Wichita East, who was victorious in blowout fashion in their first-round game.

It was all Wichita East to begin the game, they opened on an 8-0 run right out of the gate. Salina South struggled to get going offensively, as Wichita East applied intense on-ball pressure right from the start. The Cougars started the game with three straight turnovers, all of which resulted in points for Wichita East. At the end of the 1st quarter, it was 18-3 in favor of Wichita South.

The 2nd quarter was similar, shooting struggles for the Cougars coupled with an extremely athletic and explosive offensive attack from Wichita East resulted in a big deficit at halftime. Kyla Hamel of Salina South had the lone FG, a three pointer, of the first half for the Lady Cougars and Paityn Fritz made four free throws through the first 2 quarters. Wichita East was led in scoring by Jada Davis who dropped 14 points in the first half for Wichita East, as they led 38-7 at the half.

The Lady Cougars played a much more impressive 2nd half, as the offense led by Sophie Daily, finally started to get some shots to fall. But it was too big of a deficit to overcome as Wichita East rolled to a 59-22 win. Salina South was led in scoring by Paityn Fritz (10) and Sophie Daily (9). Wichita East was led in scoring by Jada Davis (16).

Wichita East will play Monday night at 6pm for the SIT Championship at Kansas Wesleyan University against the #1 seed Wamego. Salina South will face off against cross town rival Salina Central in the 3rd place game at 3pm on Monday back at Kansas Wesleyan University.