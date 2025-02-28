Lady Cardinals Season Comes to an End with Sub-State Quarterfinal Loss

GIRLS: #1 MOUNDRIDGE 64, #16 ELL-SALINE 26

It was sub-state quarterfinal time for the #16 seeded Ell-Saline lady Cardinals as they would travel to Moundridge to take on the top seeded Moundridge lady Wildcats. Moundridge would use a ton of production off the bench as the #2 team in Class 2A would coast to a 64-26 victory to end Ell-Saline’s season.

Moundridge would come right out of the gate swinging as they would score the games first 10 points and would lead 17-2 after the first quarter.

The lady Wildcats would continue the onslaught in the 2nd quarter as they would knock down 5 triples in the quarter and would take a 42-10 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would come out with a little spark in the 3rd quarter as they would outscore the lady Wildcats 16-14 in the frame. Moundridge would take a 56-26 lead into the final stanza.

The lady Cardinals failed to score for the final eight minutes of the ballgame and Moundridge would coast to a 64-26 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by senior Taelor Hardesty as she would finish the night with 10 and the only lady Card in double figures.

Freshman Mackie Conkling would lead the Moundridge attack as she would knock down 14 points off the bench. Junior Cammi Unruh (13) would also reach double digits for the Wildcats.

Ell-Saline finishes the season with 1-20 record. Moundridge moves to 19-2 on the season and will advance to the sub-state semifinal game and take on Hillsboro next Wednesday in Moundridge.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (10 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Isabelle Porter

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (1-20) – 2 – 8 – 16 – 0 / 26

MOUNDRIGE (19-2) –17 – 25 – 14 – 8 / 64

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 10, Isabelle Porter 6, Jocelyn Taylor 4, Kaitlyn Betzner/Emily Porter/Aubrey Smith 2.

Moundridge – Mackie Conkling 14, Cammi Unruh 13, Ashtyn Patrick 9, Halle Hecox 6, Hattie Hecox/Addysen Patrick/Macy Kaminkow 5, Aspyn Stos 4, Izzy Durst 3.