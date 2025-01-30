La Morenita Now Open In Salina

A new Mexican Restaurant is now open in Salina.

La Morenita on 640 Westport Blvd, brings its taste of Mexican cuisine with chef specials such as chimichangas, menudo, flautas, carnitas, tortas and more. An employee said, they are a family business from Ellsworth and decided to start the restaurant in Salina. They also plan on adding more items to the menu and having a bar in the future.

Hours of operation are:

11:00 am – 9:00 pm Mon-Thu & Sun

11:00 am – 9:30 pm Friday & Saturday

La Morenita wants everyone to come and enjoy there low-pricing, quality food. For their Facebook page go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567760537137