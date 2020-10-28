KWU’s Hinz, Hill Make 2020 KCAC Preseason Team

WICHITA, Kan. — The 2020-21 KCAC Preseason Women’s Basketball Team is highlighted by ten returning all-conference selections from the 2019-20 season. The team includes five first-team, two second-team, and three third-team selections from a year ago. All student-athletes were selected to the team by vote of the KCAC head women’s basketball coaches.

Returning for her senior season is two-time KCAC Player of the Year Kylah Comley of Sterling College. Comley averaged 17.7 points per game (PPG) to lead the Warriors, along with 5.3 assists per game (APG). She also picked up 71 steals on the season, along with two blocked shots.

Kelcey Hinz, the 2019-20 KCAC Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year, is back for her junior year at Kansas Wesleyan. Hinz averaged a double-double last season, scoring 15.7 PPG and collecting 11.2 rebounds per game. She demonstrated her defensive prowess as well, blocking 81 shots and stealing the ball 37 times.

Two-time KCAC Defensive Player of the Year Abby Schmidt returns for her senior season at Bethel College. Schmidt averaged a double-double on the year, scoring 15.6 points per game and picking up 14.0 rebounds per game. Her 98 blocks and 16 steals set the tone for the Threshers’ defense in 2019-20.

All returning All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, and Honorable Mention 2019-20 performers were nominated for preseason honors. The team (listed below) is made up of seven seniors and three juniors.

2020-21 KCAC Preseason Women’s Basketball Team

Name Class Position School Hometown Kylah Comley*@ RS Sr. G Sterling College Sterling, Kan. Kelcey Hinz*N Jr. F Kansas Wesleyan University Whitewater, Kan. Abby Schmidt*D Sr. C Bethel College Newton, Kan. Amanda Hill* Sr. F Kansas Wesleyan University Rossville, Kan. Brittany Roberts* Sr. F McPherson College Mansfield, Texas Bailey Bangert~ Jr. G Sterling College Kingman, Kan. Zoe Shieldnight~ Jr. F Tabor College Gore, Okla. Matti Morgan+ Sr. G/F Avila University Paola, Kan. Danae Goodwin+ Sr. G Oklahoma Wesleyan University Van Buren, Ark. Alexis Theus+ Sr. F Sterling College Liberty Hill, Texas