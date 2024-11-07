KWU Women’s Basketball Rallies Past Oklahoma City

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball used a big second half rally to get past the Oklahoma City Stars 71-65 on Wednesday night at Abe Lemons Arena.

After trailing 35-26 at the half, the Coyotes outscored the Stars 45-30 in the second 20 minutes of the game to come away with the six-point win.

A 3-pointer by LaMyah Ricks with 5:28 left in the third got the Coyotes back within three points at 42-39. Free throws by Jill Stephens got the Coyotes within a point at 45-44 with 2:33 in the quarter, and Hampton Williams’ bucket with a minute left got the Coyotes within a point.

Odessa Ozuna’s 3-pointer right before the quarter ran out got the Coyotes back within two at 51-49.

Another 3-pointer, this time by Catherine Bowman to open the fourth gave the Coyotes their first lead since it was 4-0 KWU to start the game at 52-51. Wesleyan pushed its lead out to five at 58-53 on a bucket by Ricks with 7:30 left.

OCU tied it up with 2:57 left at 63, but Williams scored it for the Coyotes putting them back on top and it would remain that way the rest of the way.

KWU led 4-0 to start the game, but got stuck on four points for over five minutes while the Stars built a 13-4 lead. A 3-pointer by Jill Stephens stopped the OCU run.

Another Stephens triple tied it at 17 to start the second quarter, but another over four-minute scoring drought for the Coyotes gave the Stars a 24-18 lead with 5:14 to go in the half. OCU pushed its lead out to 13 with 1:18 to go.

Stephens led the Coyotes with 19 points hitting five 3-pointers and four free throws, while Ricks added 16 and Angel Lee had 10. KWU shot 44.6 percent from the field. Willams led the Coyotes with seven rebounds, while Ricks had six.

KWU returns to action on Saturday, heading to Sioux City, Iowa to take on Morningside.