KWU Wind Ensemble to Host Honor Band Concert Thursday

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityFebruary 11, 2020

Fresh off an exciting week of concerts during Fusion!, the KWU Festival of Music, Kansas Wesleyan’s department of music will welcome groups of select high school students for a special event on Thursday, Feb. 13. The groups will perform selections during a concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Sams Chapel. Admission is free, and the KWU Wind Ensemble will open the event with three pieces of its own.

“All students participating in the Feb. 13 event were nominated by their directors,” said Dr. Carl Rowles, KWU Director of Bands. “This event has shown tremendous growth in the number of students participating over the years, and we are excited about that development. We hope the community will come out to hear some great music, and to reward the hard work of these students.”

For a full listing of concerts at Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/finearts.

 

