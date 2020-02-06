Salina, KS

Now: 17 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 26 °

KWU to Host Women in Religion Forum

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityFebruary 6, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan’s religion and philosophy department will welcome two special guests for its second annual Women in Religion event on Thursday, Feb. 20. The event will begin at 7 p.m. in Fitzpatrick Auditorium, and admission is free.

This year’s forum will discuss the role of the spiritual disciplines in self-care and care of others. The evening includes a dialogue between Dr. Judith Simmer-Brown of Naropa University, who represents the Buddhist contemplative tradition, while Sr. Janet Lander of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Concordia Motherhouse represents the Christian view.

Small group discussions will follow.

For more information on the forum, please call 785-833-4364. For more information on other happenings at Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/news.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Vitale to Speak in Salina Tonight

A basketball hall of famer will speak in Salina Thursday night. College Basketball Analyst and ABC S...

February 6, 2020 Comments

KWU to Host Women in Religion Forum

Top News

February 6, 2020

Hidden Stories Unveiled

Kansas News

February 5, 2020

Wind Blows Truck Off Road; Occupant...

Kansas News

February 5, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hidden Stories Unveiled
February 5, 2020Comments
Wind Blows Truck Off Road...
February 5, 2020Comments
Acquaintance Steals Vehic...
February 5, 2020Comments
Stolen Vehicle Found in N...
February 5, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH