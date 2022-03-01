Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 43 °

KWU to Host String Orchestra and Wind Ensemble Concert

Todd PittengerMarch 1, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan University’s String Orchestra and Wind Ensemble are planning a joint concert. According to the school, the performance will be this Thursday in Sams Chapel. It begins at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free.

The String Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Leonardo Rosario, will perform an eclectic mix of music from noted 20th-century composers. Opening the concert will be a performance by two movements written for the motion picture “Psycho,” composed by Bernard Herrmann.

Aaron Copland’s ballet “Rodeo” will be featured next, with a performance of the hoedown from this piece set in the Wild West. Copland’s picturesque music – familiar to audiences from many television commercials and other media – will be a highlight of the concert.

The KWU Wind Ensemble, conducted by department chair Dr. James McAllister, will feature a selection of pieces that highlight both traditional and new music arrangements. John Philip Sousa’s march “King Cotton” will begin the program, followed by a transcription of the overture to Mozart’s comic opera “The Impresario.”

A beautifully lyric piece entitled “Sleep” by Eric Whitacre will be followed by a selection of songs from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.” Closing the concert will be the terrific “First Suite in E-flat” by British composer Gustav Holst.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Farming News

Shop Kansas Farms Extravaganza

Shop Kansas Farms is hosting an Extravaganza event in Lyons this weekend, March 4th-5th. Accordin...

March 1, 2022 Comments

KWU to Host String Orchestra and Wi...

Kansas News

March 1, 2022

$250,000 Available For “Match...

Kansas News

March 1, 2022

USD 305 Keeps Challenged Book in Li...

Top News

March 1, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU to Host String Orches...
March 1, 2022Comments
$250,000 Available For &#...
March 1, 2022Comments
Free Document Destruction...
March 1, 2022Comments
Desktop Taken From Busine...
March 1, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices