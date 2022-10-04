Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 53 °

KWU to be a Part of Salina Economic Outlook Conference

Todd PittengerOctober 4, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan will serve as a partner for this year’s Salina Economic Outlook Conference,

According to KWU,  the Salina Economic Outlook Conference is part of a statewide series of discussions facilitated by the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University. These events are designed to provide insight into local and state economies, and each will address topics of interest to the community, region and state. A combination of state and local experts will be on hand. Dr. Michelle Case, KWU’s chair of the Department of Business and Accounting, will serve as the emcee.

The Salina Economic Outlook Conference is set for Oct. 13 at the Salina Country Club. The event will get underway at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is included as part of the $95 registration fee.

To learn more or to register for the event, please visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/wichita/6542/event/1268870?R6wF9AvbqY=181B6E08478C47CB49C480967A9FB840.

_ _ _

KWU Photo

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

KWU to be a Part of Salina Economic...

Kansas Wesleyan will serve as a partner for this year’s Salina Economic Outlook Conference, Acc...

October 4, 2022 Comments

Wednesday Flu Shot Clinic Planned

Kansas News

October 3, 2022

No. 19 Kansas to Host No. 17 TCU wi...

Sports News

October 3, 2022

County Launches New Website

Top News

October 3, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wednesday Flu Shot Clinic...
October 3, 2022Comments
Stolen Tahoe Found Undama...
October 3, 2022Comments
Frightened Man Contacts S...
October 3, 2022Comments
Stolen SUV Recovered
October 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra