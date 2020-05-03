Salina, KS

KWU Students Earn Scholarships

Todd PittengerMay 3, 2020

A pair of Kansas Wesleyan students were among those honored with scholarships by the Kansas Independent College Foundation earlier this week. The scholarships were awarded to juniors Janell Fellers and Rebekah Morris.

Each nominated student had to submit a detailed essay about their leadership training, their future career goals and why they chose an independent institution for their higher education. A panel of nine judges made the final selections.

Fellers, an Education major from Assaria, received a $1,000 scholarship entitled the Better Life Degree Completion Award, while Morris, who is majoring in Secondary Education and Mathematics, was tabbed for a $500 scholarship billed for Future Leaders in Education.

“I am truly grateful for the nomination that provided the opportunity to apply for the Future Leaders in Education Scholarship, as well as the assistance that KWU staff members happily provided for me in polishing and submitting my materials,” Coffeyville native Morris offered. “Since transferring to KWU, I have continued to grow in knowledge, experiences and as an individual due to opportunities that the university has granted me.”

“I am extremely grateful to be recognized and honored with one of the Green & Gold Scholarships,” said Fellers. “I owe it all to my professors and instructors that have guided me to be the best I can be, and to my husband and two children that have loved and supported me along the way. Thank you, Kansas Independent College Foundation.”

For more information regarding the KICA, please visit kscolleges.org. For more information on happenings at Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/news.

