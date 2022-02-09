Salina, KS

KWU Singing Valentines are Back

Jeff GarretsonFebruary 9, 2022

Ready to give your sweetheart a harmonious surprise?

After a couple of years of Covid-19 cancelling events and long-lived traditions – singing Valentines are back in vogue in Salina

KWU Singers appeared live during the KSAL Morning News Extra Wednesday and are ready to perform a couple of romantic songs to help you celebrate the one you love.

 

Director or Choirs Dr. Anne Gassman tells KSAL News that for a suggested donation of $25 the choir will surround your sweetheart with two heart pounding songs and a box of chocolates. The choir will be following health protocols and will wear protective masks while they deliver the tunes.

Singers are available for Monday, February 14th only from 11am to Noon, or from 1pm to 3pm.

Schedule your KWU Singing Valentine by calling Chrissy at
785-829-7669.

