KWU Plans Nursing Scholarship Day

Todd PittengerOctober 10, 2020

With a $5 million facility set to open in January, the Kansas Wesleyan Department of Nursing is looking to continue its positive momentum by adding new, gifted students to its ranks. To that end, a Nursing Scholarship Day will be held on the KWU campus Thursday, Oct. 15.

All students are asked to pre-register online for the event. Everyone under consideration must possess a 2.8 GPA or better, whether they be a rising high school senior or a potential transfer student. Each student will be interviewed and evaluated for leadership and academic achievement. Multiple awards of varying sizes will be available.

“We are excited to launch our Nursing Scholarship Day,” said Janeane Houchin, Director of Nursing Education. “Our program has an incredible amount of momentum right now, and we look forward to introducing potential new students to the great things taking place at Kansas Wesleyan!”

Current plans call for the Nursing Scholarship Day to take place each October.

For more information or to pre-register, please visit www.kwu.edu/admissions.

 

