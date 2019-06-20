Salina, KS

KWU Nursing Program Gets Million Dollar Donation

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityJune 20, 2019

Salina Regional Health Center’s Board of Trustees has a vision for the future of nursing education, and Kansas Wesleyan is the focal point.

The hospital Board of Trustees announced this week that it will donate a total of $1 million to KWU to secure that future in the form of $600,000 in cash, plus a former doctor’s office, valued at $400,000, so that the university can establish a stand-alone Nursing Education Center on its campus.

The lead gift from SRHC marks the launch of the university’s $4.5 million campaign for the new Nursing Center.

The building, located at 135 E. Claflin Ave., is the former offices of Dr. Merle Hodges and the Salina Women’s Clinic. It will be the first new instructional-only facility on campus in 50 years and will include inside and outside renovations.

Joel Phelps, President/Chief Operating Officer of Salina Regional Health Center, said the dual donation is all part of the community focus for the medical group. “We feel privileged to be a community partner with Kansas Wesleyan in building future services to train nurses,” he said.

“This effort falls right in line with the mission of Salina Regional Health Center and serving the health care needs of the region,” Phelps said. “We believe this program will help produce quality nurses who will serve North Central Kansas.”

KWU Board of Trustees Chair Emily-May Richards echoed that sentiment. “We are appreciative and grateful for these gifts, past gifts, and the continuing support of Kansas Wesleyan by Salina Regional,” she said. “Nursing is critical for the future of our greater community, and Salina Regional, through its generosity, is leading the way.”

Kansas Wesleyan President and CEO Dr. Matt Thompson said that once the total capital for the project is raised, work is anticipated to begin late this summer, with a targeted completion date of late fall.

The 13,400-square-foot, two-floor building will house a performance lab, simulation suite, testing area, large classrooms, a multi-media conference room, student study area and faculty offices.

This year's Country Stampede takes place June 27-30. Headliners will include Trace Adkins, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean and the Pistol Annies, featuring Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

