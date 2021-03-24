Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 38 °

KWU Nursing Program Fully Approved

Todd PittengerMarch 24, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Nursing program has been moved to full approval by the Kansas State Board of Nursing,

According to the school, a vote taken Wednesday morning gives KWU’s program full accreditation and approval, without conditions, from all necessary governing bodies effective immediately.

“Wednesday’s vote completed a journey that has lasted seven years,” said Janeane Houchin, KWU’s Director of Nursing Education. “The faith that so many have shown in this program was rewarded once again today. We are so thankful for the community-wide support, hard work and investment that has helped us get to this point. The future is incredibly bright for our program!”

KWU’s Nursing program has been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) since April of 2018. The program’s $5 million Nursing Education Center opened in January.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

KWU Nursing Program Fully Approved

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Nursing program has been moved to full approval by the Kansas State B...

March 24, 2021 Comments

Two New Saline County COVID Cases

COVID-19 Top News

March 24, 2021

Trout Resigns as Bennington Girls B...

Sports News

March 24, 2021

K-State, AD Taylor Agree To Contrac...

Sports News

March 24, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Colby Community College P...
March 24, 2021Comments
K-State Student From Assa...
March 24, 2021Comments
Wanted Man Sought
March 24, 2021Comments
Most Wanted Arrests Reach...
March 23, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices