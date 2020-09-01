Salina, KS

KWU Nursing Ed Center on Track

Jeff GarretsonSeptember 1, 2020

The complete transformation of a former doctor’s office into a new nursing center for Kansas Wesleyan University is on track with classes slated to begin in January.

When completed the $5 million dollar project will boast state of the art technology, medical tools, and enough space to increase the number of nursing candidates in the facility to 80 students. KWU Nursing students spend freshman and sophomore years with basic studies and enter concentrated nursing education in their final two years.

Director of Nursing Education, Janeane Houchin at KWU tells KSAL News that supporting the students from their freshman to senior year is a huge part of their mission.

 

The building, located at 135 E. Claflin, will be the first new instruction-only facility on campus in 50 years. The 13,400-square-foot, two-story building will house a performance lab, simulation suite, testing area, large classrooms, a multi-media conference room, student study area, a student lounge and faculty offices.

The new KWU nursing education center is scheduled to open for classes in January 2021.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

