KWU Nursing Center Project Progressing

The next phase of Kansas Wesleyan University’s first new, on-campus instructional facility in 50 years began Monday.

According to the school, Harbin Construction will be the general contractor for the school’s Nursing Education Center. Harbin Construction, a Salina-based contracting company, will also be utilizing exclusively local subcontractors for the duration of the project.

“We’re pleased to announce the selection of Harbin Construction as our contractor for this project,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, President and CEO of KWU. “We believe that the Nursing Education Center will be an important addition not only to our campus, but to Salina as well, so it is especially fitting to use local businesses. This project will enhance the ability to provide highly qualified nurses for our community and region. Further, the $5 million investment is an important economic driver. We are deeply grateful for the many supporters who made this project possible.”

“We are always very excited to do work in Salina,” said Brandon Hughes, owner of Harbin Construction. “We enjoy our past relationships with Jones Gillam Renz and see them as one of the premier architects in the area. It is fantastic that KWU is committing to this nursing facility and what that will mean for our area. This project, no doubt, will enhance the fact that KWU is contributing meaningful citizens to this community, and will help full a large need in our region at the same time. We are proud to be a part of that.”

The building, located at 135 E. Claflin, will be the first new instruction-only facility on campus in 50 years. The 13,400-square-foot, two-story building will house a performance lab, simulation suite, testing area, large classrooms, a multi-media conference room, student study area, a student lounge and faculty offices.

The simulation and clinical laboratories give students hands-on practice in bedside care, simulated patient scenarios and collaborative learning opportunities with other health care disciplines, all leading to a comprehensive nursing education, preparing graduates to go into immediate practice after passing national board certification testing and licensing.

The renovation is designed to handle educational facilities for 80 Nursing students – 40 each in the junior and senior classes. Kansas Wesleyan Nursing students spend freshman and sophomore years with basic studies and enter concentrated nursing education their final two years.

The renovation process for the building will begin in the coming weeks, and the building is scheduled to open for classes in January 2021.

The Kansas Wesleyan nursing program offers both a four-year bachelor’s of science in nursing and a RN to BS degree completion programs. Both programs offer generous scholarships.