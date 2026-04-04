KWU Mourns Former Professor

The Kansas Wesleyan Community is mourning the loss of a long-time professor.

According to the school, Dr. Meredith Drees, a true light for the institution, passed away in recent days after a long and courageous health battle.

Drees’ academic accomplishments were significant, from her fellowship at the University of Notre Dame to her nationally recognized scholarship. Yet what defined her most was not her résumé, but her deep care for students: their questions, their work, and their search for purpose. A third-generation daughter of her family’s farm near Hill City, she brought a grounded, practical wisdom into the classroom, always focused on the well-being of her students and a commitment to this university she loved.

After completing her Ph.D. at the University of Kansas in 2013, Drees began her professional career as an Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Kansas Wesleyan. Her impact was immediate and lasting. She brought enthusiasm and new energy to the university, transforming a small, marginal program into one that was vibrant and increasingly popular. As a teacher, she created new classes, interdisciplinary projects, a travel abroad program, and a campus-wide Socratic Café. Her impact on her students was immense, and her work and influence will live on through their lives and careers.

Drees shaped lives and strengthened KWU. She will be deeply missed.

KWU sends thoughts and prayers to her family, friends and former students. Counseling has been made available to the campus community, and those interested can contact KWU Student Development.

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Photo via KWU