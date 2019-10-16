KWU Hit in Check Scam

Authorities continue to follow an electronic trail left by thieves in a check forging scheme that has snared a number of Salina businesses.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officials at Kansas Wesleyan University contacted investigators after they learned that sixteen forged checks were cashed across the country in the amount of $44,000.

UMB Bank told police that checks were cashed or were attempted to be cashed in Arizona, Delaware, Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas and Ohio. Investigators believe the thieves entered a compromised computer system in the state that had checks in the data base – then generated look-a-like checks with copied logos and signatures. Some of the checks had misspelled words printed on the face.

Earlier this week, police identified the UPS Store in Salina as a victim of a similar scheme.