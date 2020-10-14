Salina, KS

KWU Debaters Excel at Recent Tourneys

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityOctober 14, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan’s speech and debate team returned to action the weekends of Oct. 3 and 10, garnering positive results at a pair of virtual tournaments.

The team competed in the Bob Derryberry 2020 Season Opener on the first of the two weekends, an event hosted by Southwest Baptist. Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.) garnered a second-place finish in open extemporaneous, as well as a third-place result in open informative. Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.) was third in open program of oral interpretation and fifth in open dramatic interpretation.

Finally, Nicholas Cheney (Scott City, Kan.) was the top novice in dramatic interpretation.

The team then returned to action by hosting the Forensic Flyover, a three-day virtual event that included KWU’s first parliamentary debate tournament of the season. Boyd and Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.) were semi-finalists in the tournament, posting a 5-0 record heading into the semifinal round. Wray and Madi Mitchell (Mulvane, Kan.) finished with a solid 3-2 record during the tourney.

A capsule of individual results from the Forensic Flyover appears below.

Friday: 

Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.): First-Place Speaker, Parliamentary Debate

Saturday:

Boyd: First-Place, Extemporaneous – Second-Place, Persuasive – Fourth-Place – Informative

Luke Hager (Abilene, Kan.): Fifth-Place, Persuasive – Sixth-Place, Informative

Dallas McMillen (Manchester, Kan.): Fourth-Place, Persuasive

Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kan.): Fourth-Place, Prose

Mitchell: Third-Place, Communication Analysis

Wray: Fourth-Place, Dramatic Interpretation – Fourth-Place, Program of Oral Interpretation

Bonilla: Second-Place, Impromptu – Third-Place, After Dinner Speaking – Third-Place, Extemporaneous

Sunday: 

Boyd: Second-Place, Informative – Third-Place, Persuasive – Third-Place, Extemporaneous – Fourth-Place, Impromptu

Hager: Fourth-Place, Persuasive – Fifth-Place, Informative

McMillen: Fifth-Place, Persuasive – Sixth-Place, Impromptu

Schaefer: First-Place, Prose

Mitchell: Third-Place, Communication Analysis

Wray: Second-Place, Dramatic Interpretation – Third-Place, Program of Oral Interpretation

Bonilla: First-Place, Extemporaneous – Fourth-Place, After Dinner Speaking

KWU will continue its competition season with additional virtual tournaments throughout the fall semester.

