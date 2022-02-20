KWU Debaters Continue to Excel

KWU Debate and Forensics continued to excel at four virtual tournaments conducted in February. The team took second place at Cameron University’s Sweetheart Swing and the Missouri Association of Forensics Activities championship tournament (Feb. 12-13).

On Feb. 4-5, Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.) and Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.) competed in parliamentary debate at the 2022 Gaske Memorial Tournament, hosted by San Diego State University. At the same time, KWU hosted a tournament against Cameron, in which a handful of KWU team members participated.

A full capsule of individual results can be viewed below.

Cameron University’s Sweetheart Swing:

First Place, Extemporaneous Speaking: Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

Second Place, Dramatic Interpretation: Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kan.)

Second Place, Duo: Madeline Norrell (Chandler, Okla.) and Boyd

Third Place, Extemporaneous Speaking: Bonilla

Third Place, Duo: Wray and Schaefer

Fourth Place, Informative Speaking: Boyd

Fifth Place: Schaefer

Second Place: Team Sweepstakes

Missouri Association of Forensics Activities Championship Tournament:

First Place, Parliamentary Debate: Bonilla and Wray

First Place, Extemporaneous Speaking: Bonilla

Second Place, Extemporaneous Speaking: Wray

Second Place, Prose: Schaefer

Fourth Place, Program of Oral Interpretation: Wray

Fourth Place, Duo, Schaefer and Wray

Sixth Place, Parliamentary Debate Speaker: Wray

Second Place: Team Sweepstakes

2022 Gaske Memorial Tournament

Fifth Place, Parliamentary Debate: Bonilla

Eighth Place, Parliamentary Debate: Wray

KWU versus Cameron University