KWU Creates Valedictorian Scholarship

Todd PittengerSeptember 25, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan University is offering another new unique scholarship opportunity.   According to the school, they have created a new scholarship targeted to valedictorians.

The KWU Valedictorian Scholarship is a full tuition award that Kansas resident graduating high school seniors that have achieved valedictorian status with a minimum GPA of 3.9. Home school students who record a 29 ACT are also eligible.

“We are excited to announce the valedictorian scholarship,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “We believe in promoting high achieving academic students, and there is no better way to do that than by honoring the best of the best!”

All potential recipients must complete a valedictorian questionnaire and a campus visit by April 1 to secure eligibility.

For more information on scholarships at Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/admissions.

For more information regarding Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/news.

