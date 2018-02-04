KWU Chorale to Offer Singing Valentines

The Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale is once again offering Singing Valentines, to be delivered all day on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Members of the group will serenade your special someone at home, at work, or anywhere you choose, and leave him or her speechless.

The Feb. 14 Singing Valentines package options include a song and a rose for $20, a song and sweet treats for $20, or a song and both a rose and sweet treats for $25. All three packages include a handmade Valentine card with your own personalized message on it. Six song choices are available:

“When We Fall in Love”

“For the Longest Time”

“Kiss the Girl”

“Embraceable You”

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King”

“Love Shack”

All money raised through the Singing Valentines project will go toward the Wesleyan Chorale’s other activities, which include performances throughout the state and future international tours.

Order Singing Valentines online at www.kwu.edu/valentine2018. The reservation deadline if Feb. 13, at 5 p.m.