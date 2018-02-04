Salina, KS

Now: 16 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 16 ° | Lo: 14 °

KWU Chorale to Offer Singing Valentines

Amy Adams / Kansas Wesleyan UniversityFebruary 4, 2018

The Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale is once again offering Singing Valentines, to be delivered all day on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Members of the group will serenade your special someone at home, at work, or anywhere you choose, and leave him or her speechless.

The Feb. 14 Singing Valentines package options include a song and a rose for $20, a song and sweet treats for $20, or a song and both a rose and sweet treats for $25. All three packages include a handmade Valentine card with your own personalized message on it. Six song choices are available:

“When We Fall in Love”
“For the Longest Time”
“Kiss the Girl”
“Embraceable You”
“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King”
“Love Shack”

All money raised through the Singing Valentines project will go toward the Wesleyan Chorale’s other activities, which include performances throughout the state and future international tours.

Order Singing Valentines online at www.kwu.edu/valentine2018. The reservation deadline if Feb. 13, at 5 p.m.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

KWU Chorale to Offer Singing Valent...

The Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale is once again offering Singing Valentines, to be delivered al...

February 4, 2018 Comments

Return of Arctic Air, Snow Chances

Kansas News

February 4, 2018

One of Salina’s Most Wanted Q...

Kansas News

February 4, 2018

Plunging Off The Deep End

Top News

February 4, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Chorale to Offer Sing...
February 4, 2018Comments
Return of Arctic Air, Sno...
February 4, 2018Comments
One of Salina’s Mos...
February 4, 2018Comments
Coffee With Colyer in Sal...
February 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO