KWU Canceling Homecoming Events

Kansas Wesleyan University is cancelling its regularly scheduled fall homecoming and family weekend events and instead pushing them to virtual events and future timelines.

According to the school, due to continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas Wesleyan University has cancelled the in-person, publicly accessible portion of its 2020 Homecoming and Family Weekend. No in-person events, other than scheduled athletic contests, will take place.

The university will, however, host at least one virtual event. The athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be conducted virtually, with precise details to be announced in the coming weeks. Possibilities are being explored for other virtual events as well.

The Alumni Awards dinner, along with other traditional events like the Golden W induction, will be rescheduled to next year’s Alumni, Family and Community Weekend, set for April 2021.

“We regret that we had to make this decision,” said Ken Oliver, KWU vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “However, by doing so early – rather than waiting until September – we allow our supporters to alter their plans. We also protect the pseudo-‘bubble’ that we have created at KWU, by limiting the introduction of outside individuals. We look forward to seeing everyone in the spring at Alumni, Family and Community Weekend, and hope to have a large crowd at our virtual event opportunities as well.”

A student king and queen will be selected during the weekend and spirit events may be held for students, faculty and staff only. A focus will be on outdoor events in those situations, should they come to fruition.

Information regarding allowed attendance at the weekend’s athletic events will be announced by KWU Athletics in the coming days.

For more information regarding Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/news.