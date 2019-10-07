Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 48 °

KWU Announces Legacy Scholarships

Kansas Wesleyan University October 7, 2019

There are over 10,000 KWU alumni across the globe, who now have another reason to admire their alma mater. The school has announced a 50% tuition legacy scholarship for children and grandchildren of alumni, who have a 3.0 GPA.

“Our alumni network forms the backbone of what it means to be a Coyote,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, President and CEO of KWU. “We are blessed with the support of alumni who help make these scholarships possible. We want those ties, those relationships and those bonds to continue through generations of families, and we hope this will help make that happen.”

“We have a great deal of respect for what our alumni accomplish on a regular basis,” stated Jeff Bieber ’71, chair of the KWU Board of Trustees. “We want all KWU graduates to promote the school to their children and grandchildren, and for those legacies to continue to form and grow through the years. Our hope is that this scholarship will foster that.”

The legacy scholarship is available to students applying for the spring 2020 semester and beyond. The opportunity will apply to full-time, on-ground undergraduate students.

For more information on this program or other student financial aid options, please contact the KWU Student Services Office at (785) 833-4319.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

KWU Announces Legacy Scholarships

There are over 10,000 KWU alumni across the globe, who now have another reason to admire their alma ...

October 7, 2019 Comments

Salina Police Log 10-7-19

Kansas News

October 7, 2019

Crash, DUI Arrest

Kansas News

October 7, 2019

Handcuffed Man Ran from Police

Kansas News

October 7, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 10-7-19
October 7, 2019Comments
Crash, DUI Arrest
October 7, 2019Comments
Handcuffed Man Ran from P...
October 7, 2019Comments
Indecent Liberties
October 7, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH