KWU Announces Intent For Reopening Campus In The Fall

Kansas Wesleyan University says it intends to have a “regular, on-ground academic experience” this fall.

Dr. Matt Thompson, President and CEO of Kansas Wesleyan, says after careful consideration and assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic, that the school plans to open as scheduled for Aug. 18, 2020–with students on campus.

“Our intent has always been to be fully operational this fall,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, President and CEO of KWU. “We recognize the need to remain flexible and adaptable, and we plan to do so by continuing to work with state and local authorities to get the latest information throughout this process. However, letting our students and their families know of our plans as soon as possible serves their needs, which has always been a top priority for us. We will examine numerous possible protocols to help ensure student, faculty and staff safety while providing the excellent educational and co-curricular experiences that are the hallmarks of KWU.”

Although the school plans to be in session for in-person classes in the fall, no announcement from KWU has been made in regards to fall activities and athletics.