KWU Altering Fall Semester

Kansas Wesleyan University is planning some changes to its fall schedule in an effort to make on campus classes as safe as possible.

According to the school, they will still be open and hold on-ground courses, as previously announced May 1st. However, the university has set an earlier start and end date to the semester to help ensure best serving students.

The semester will now begin August 10th, eight days earlier than previously planned, and move-in dates will be August 5th (new students) and August 7th (returning students).

Fall break will be cancelled and finals will end Tuesday, November 24th.

The spring semester will remain unchanged, and will begin January 12th, 2021.

“We believe that this schedule change will give us the best approach to complete the semester on-ground, should COVID-19 cases increase once again this fall,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, President & CEO of KWU. “Schools such as Notre Dame and Creighton have adopted very similar plans, and we believe more institutions will follow over the next 6–8 weeks. By making this decision early, we continue to put students first by giving them the ability to fully plan for the fall semester. We recognize the effects of the pandemic keep planning and implementation very fluid, and so, we remain in regular consultation with local health officials and continue to monitor for any changes to the situation.”