Kwik Shop and Salina Area United Way Team Up

A convenience store chain and the Salina Area United Way have partnered to support local community organizations.

According to the United Way, they have teamed up with Kwik Shop to begin a month-long fundraiser. The fundraiser began on September 8th and will run through October 9th. Customers will have the option to donate to the local Salina Area United Way when checking out at the register.

“We’re proud to help support the United Way in its efforts to improve the lives of children through education,” said George Fournier, who is the president of Kwik Shop’s parent company EG Group. “Supporting the communities in which we serve has always been something we believe in, and this partnership is a key part of our commitment. We encourage everyone to stop by their local store to participate.”

“We could not do our work of “Strengthening our Community” without generous and committed partners like the EG Group,” said Claire Mullen, Executive Director of Salina Area United Way. “We can’t thank EG Group enough for their support and are proud to partner with them.”

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or, contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312.