KW Women’s Winning Streak Hits 8

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball made it eight straight in the win column on Wednesday night as the Coyotes routed the York University Panthers 93-65 inside Mabee Arena.

It was a total team effort for the Coyotes on both ends of the floor as eight players scored at least six points in the game while the team shot 50 percent from the field and 10 of 27 from 3-point range in the game.

Things started out a little slow for the Coyotes as York grabbed early leads, including leading 9-4 with 6:06 left in the first quarter. That’s when things turned purple inside the Arena – Wesleyan purple.

Hampton Williams hit a 3-pointer, then scored again with 4:41 left to tie things up at 9, and sparked what turned into an 18-0 run for the Coyotes that made it 22-9 with 1:28 left and York’s scoring drought continued until 33 seconds left with the Panthers scored again.

KWU 24-11 after a quarter.

A 3-pointer from an unlikely source in Angel Lee with 8:46 left in the half gave the Coyotes a 30-13 lead, but York hung around getting as close as 11 with four minutes left before Wesleyan closed the half with a run. Leading 44-31, the Coyotes got a free throw by Lee and a triple by LaMyah Ricks to close the half on a 6-0 run to take a 50-31 lead into the half.

A bucket by Williams with 8:32 left in the third gave Wesleyan its first 20-point cushion and KWU extended the lead out to 70-43 with 1:15 left in the third on a score by Odessa Ozuna .

A 3-pointer by Madison Lambert briefly pushed Wesleyan’s lead out to 30 at 86-56 with 4:04 to go in the game, and another Lambert triple made it 89-58 with 3:27 left as the Coyotes cruised to the win in this one.

Williams led the Coyotes with 15 points and six rebounds. Stephens had 13, Lee had 11 points and seven assists, and Catherine Bowman added 10 points and dished out five helpers.

KWU shot exactly 50 percent from the field in the game on 33 of 66 shooting.

Wesleyan will close out the first semester of action on Saturday as the Coyotes head to Leavenworth to take on the University of Saint Mary Spires at 5 p.m. inside the Ryan Sports Center. Saint Mary lost to Avila 86-74 on Wednesday night.

KWU is the lone remaining unbeaten team in KCAC play on the women’s side with the Saint Mary loss and Tabor’s loss to Friends on Wednesday night.