KW Men’s Soccer Dominates Southwestern 2-0 to Advance in KCAC Tournament

KWU served up a 2-0 knockout over the No. 7 seed Southwestern Moundbuilders on Wednesday night at JRI Hospitality Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

The No. 2 seeded Coyotes now advance to Friday’s semifinal match and will face No. 3 seed Ottawa at Scheels-Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita at 2:30 p.m.

After the two teams met just three days ago, the tournament saw the teams meet again with the season on the line. The Coyotes controlled the match from the kickoff, never giving Southwestern a chance to get any sort of offensive chance going.

Wesleyan’s first goal came in the 19th minute as Jakob Treitl delivered a perfectly placed ball off the right side to Juan Lozada who was streaking down the middle of the final and finished just inside the far post.

KWU outshot Southwestern 10-1 in the first half.

The Coyotes got a second goal in the 60th minute as Treitl came through again stealing a pass from the Southwestern back line players and driving in and scoring.

Wesleyan held possession for a majority of the second half, and possessed the ball for about a six-minute stretch in the final ten minutes before giving up possession when the ball was knocked out of bound and Southwestern was finally able to run five substitutes onto the pitch.