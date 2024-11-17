KW Men Fall in OT to Ottawa 73-65

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball dropped a 73-65 overtime decision to the Ottawa Braves in the Kansas Conference opener for both teams at Wilson Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The Coyotes battled back from behind a majority of the second half, tying things up at 64-all with 23 seconds left on a basket by Alex Littlejohn . Wesleyan’s defense stepped up and thwarted Ottawa’s attempt to end it in regulation as Izaiah Hale got a steal from Deondre Buggage right before time expired.

Wesleyan trailed 47-41 with 12:32 left in the game, but got back within a point on a 3-pointer by Landon Wagler at 47-46 with 11:24 left. The Braves built a 51-46 lead before a bucket by Evens Appolon evened things up at 54-all with eight minutes to go.

KWU trailed again before Hale gave the Coyotes a 59-58 lead with 5:21 left. Ottawa took the lead back at 60-59 and then 62-60 and again at 64-62 before Littlejohn’s game-tying shot.

Overtime saw Ottawa outscore the Coyotes 9-1 as KWU couldn’t get a bucket to fall in the extra session, going 0 for 7 from the field.

After trailing 6-2 to start, KWU came back and took a 14-8 lead with 14 minutes left in the first half on a bucket by Hale. KWU led 17-11 on free throws by Stefan Spray before Ottawa closed within two points at 18-16 with 9:24 to go. No one scored for nearly three minutes when Appolon dropped one in for the Coyotes to make it 20-16 with 6:14 left in the half.

The Braves would take a 29-28 lead into the half.

Littlejohn led the Coyotes with 15 points and 19 rebounds. Appolon had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. KWU struggled shooting the ball going 23 of 69 for 33.3 percent.

KWU is back in action on Wednesday, hosting McPherson College at 8 p.m. inside Mabee Arena.