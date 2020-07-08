Kustom Kemp Car Show Cancels Salina Event

Organizers of the annual KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show in Salina have pulled the plug on this year’s event.

The show, which brings thousands of classic cars to Salina one weekend each summer, had been scheduled for July 23rd – 26th.

Organizers said via social media they had to make the worst decision they have made in 40 years. They say the decision was made to”keep our members and entries at our show safe”.

Thois year would have been the 40th Leadsled Spectacular.

They say they hope we can have everyone can return July 22nd -25th next year.