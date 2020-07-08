Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 68 °

Kustom Kemp Car Show Cancels Salina Event

Todd PittengerJuly 8, 2020

Organizers of the annual KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show in Salina have pulled the plug on this year’s event.

The show, which brings thousands of classic cars to Salina one weekend each summer, had been scheduled for July 23rd – 26th.

Organizers said via social media they had to make the worst decision they have made in 40 years. They say the decision was made to”keep our members and entries at our show safe”.

Thois year would have been the 40th Leadsled Spectacular.

They say they hope we can have everyone can return July 22nd -25th  next year.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Kustom Kemp Car Show Cancels Salina...

Organizers of the annual KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show in Salina have pulled the plug on this y...

July 8, 2020 Comments

Parks and Rec Volunteer Opportuniti...

Kansas News

July 8, 2020

4-H Youth stay Resilient

COVID-19 Kansas News

July 8, 2020

Kelly Extends Drivers’ Licens...

Kansas News

July 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Parks and Rec Volunteer O...
July 8, 2020Comments
4-H Youth stay Resilient
July 8, 2020Comments
Kelly Extends DriversR...
July 8, 2020Comments
Salina Woman Injured in R...
July 8, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH