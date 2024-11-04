KU to Host Iowa State at Arrowhead

Fresh off their second open week of the season, the Kansas Jayhawks will return home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to host the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on FS1 with Guy Haberman (Play-by-Play) and Yogi Roth (Analyst) on the call.

Saturday’s Kansas vs. Iowa State matchup marks the 103rd all-time meeting between the two teams in a series that dates back to 1898. Kansas owns the all-time series at 52-45-6, including winners of the last two meetings (2023 – Kansas 28, Iowa State 21; 2022 – Kansas 14, Iowa State 11). Saturday’s game between Kansas and Iowa State will also serve as Kansas’ Salute to Service game, honoring service members and first responders for their service.

The Kansas Jayhawks (2-6, 1-4 Big 12) enter the Week 11 matchup off an open week, following a close 29-27 defeat to No. 16 Kansas State in the Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown on Oct. 26.

Kansas led a balanced offensive attack that accumulated 401 yards of total offense to go along with three total rushing touchdowns, including one each from Devin Neal, Jalon Daniels and Sevion Morrison. The Kansas defense forced a fumble and held Kansas State to 6-of-15 (40%) on third-down conversions, which was the second lowest of the season for the Wildcats.

Through eight games this season, Kansas leads the country in red zone offense, scoring on all 26 opportunities this season (21 touchdowns, 5 field goals). The Kansas offense averages 407.1 total yards per game, including 210.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the Big 12 Conference and 16th nationally this season. Defensively, redshirt senior JB Brown leads the Jayhawks with 47 tackles on a defensive unit that averages 24.6 points per game in scoring defense.

The No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) enter Saturday’s showdown among the leaders in the Big 12 Conference. Iowa State is coming off a last-minute 23-22 defeat at the hands of Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State set itself up with a 22-17 lead with just 2:11 remaining following a 44-yard touchdown pass from Rocco Becht to Carson Brown, but Texas Tech responded with just 20 seconds remaining to give the Cyclones their first loss of the season.

Led by head coach Matt Campbell, Iowa State is among the least penalized teams in the country, averaging just 29.38 yards in penalties per game. The Cyclones also allow a Big 12 leading 15.5 points per game to opposing offenses and are led by defensive back Malik Verdon with 57 tackles this season.

Following Saturday’s Big 12 Conference showdown with Iowa State, Kansas will travel west to take on BYU on Saturday, Nov. 16. The meeting will be the third in the series history with Kansas winning both matchups, including a 38-27 victory last season in Lawrence.