KU, K-State Steady, Other Colleges Boost Tuition

The state’s two largest universities won’t be raising tuition next fall. The Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday approved tuition fees for the upconing semester.

Kansas State University and the University of Kansas held tuition flat for resident and non-resident undergraduate and graduate students.

At Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Pittsburg State University and Wichita State University, resident undergraduate tuition increases range from $62 to $75 a semester.

In 2019, state universities held tuition flat thanks in part to a $34 million increase in state funding, in combination with efforts by institutions to find efficiencies. In 2020, the Board requested $50 million in additional funding for state universities and received $11.9 million, which will be rescinded via a budget allotment later this month, as part of a $26.3 million funding swap of federal CARES Act funding applied to the state universities.

Authorities did not provide updated tuition costs for non-residents attending those schools.