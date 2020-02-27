KU Issues Student Travel Ban To China

The University of Kansas is banning student travel to China during the spring semester.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory for China earlier this month as the coronavirus outbreak continues. In addition, the university cancelled its 2020 internship in Shanghai program this summer.

KU officials are also monitoring coronavirus activity in South Korea and Italy.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has surpassed 82,000 worldwide. The database from Johns Hopkins University puts the number at 82,170 as of this morning, with over 78,000 of those cases in mainland China.

Over 2,800 people have died from the coronavirus, mostly near the epicenter of the outbreak in central China. The New York Times says 47 countries are now reporting cases of coronavirus, on every continent except Antarctica.