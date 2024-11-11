KU Duo Earns Weekly Honors

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson and guard Zeke Mayo have earned Big 12 men’s basketball weekly honors announced Monday. Dickinson is the Big 12 Player of the Week, while Mayo is the co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a vote by a media panel which covers the league.

Dickinson opened the week with 16 points, six rebounds and a career-high-tying three steals in 21 minutes in the 87-57 win versus Howard. In the 92-89 win against No. 9 North Carolina, the graduate center from Alexandria, Virginia posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three assists. With the KU-UNC game tied at 89-89 with 1:44 to play, Dickinson would score the final three points of the contest with a basket and later a free throw with 17 seconds remaining. It was Dickinson’s 49th career double-double.

This is the seventh Big 12 weekly honor for Dickinson who was a Big 12 Player of the Week twice and a three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week last season while at Kansas. Career-wise, this is the sixth time Dickinson has been named his league’s player of the week.

Mayo came off the bench in both Kansas wins. Against Howard, the Lawrence, Kansas senior scored 19 points, including 5-of-8 shooting from three-point range with four rebounds. In the win against North Carolina, Mayo led Kansas with 21 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. He was also 4-for-4 from the line against UNC. Down 87-85 with 3:15 to play, Mayo scored four of Kansas’ final seven points in the contest, including a basket with 1:44 left to tie the game at 89-89. Mayo won the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week along with BYU’s Egor Demin.

A transfer from South Dakota State, this marks the sixth weekly award for Mayo in his college basketball career and his first while at Kansas.

No. 1 Kansas (2-0) will play Michigan State (2-0) in the 2025 Champions Classic, Tuesday, Nov. 12, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

