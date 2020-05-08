KU Basketball Facing Five NCAA Major Violations

(Lawrence, KS) — The NCAA alleges Kansas basketball has committed five Level One “egregious, severe” violations.

In a 92-page response, the NCAA claims Adidas representatives Jim Gatto and T.J. Gassodo were acting as KU boosters to pay players to come to Lawrence.

The university is contesting the allegations, claiming head coach Bill Self and his assistants had no knowledge of Adidas reps paying family members and handlers for players to enroll at KU.

A NCAA Committee on Infractions could ultimately decide the outcome.