KSU Salina, NOAA Signing Collaboration Agreement

The Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus in Salina is set to enter into a partnership with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration to collaborate on a first-of-its-kind program to prepare students to serve as officers and pilots with the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps, or NOAA Corps, one of the nation’s eight uniformed services.

According to Kansas State University, under an agreement which will be signed later this week, NOAA and K-State Salina will develop an undergraduate program to equip students with the science, technology, engineering and math skills required to join the NOAA Corps.

The new program, to be offered exclusively at the K-State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, will include dynamic flight training.

Rear Adm. Nancy Hann, NOAA, Alysia Starkey, dean and CEO of K-State Salina, and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran will be part of a signing event to finalize the project.