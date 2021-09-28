Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 68 °

KSU Salina, NOAA Signing Collaboration Agreement

Todd PittengerSeptember 28, 2021

The Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus in Salina is set to enter into a partnership with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration to collaborate on a first-of-its-kind program to prepare students to serve as officers and pilots with the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps, or NOAA Corps, one of the nation’s eight uniformed services.

According to Kansas State University, under an agreement which will be signed later this week, NOAA and K-State Salina will develop an undergraduate program to equip students with the science, technology, engineering and math skills required to join the NOAA Corps.

The new program, to be offered exclusively at the K-State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, will include dynamic flight training.

Rear Adm. Nancy Hann, NOAA, Alysia Starkey, dean and CEO of K-State Salina, and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran will be part of a signing event to finalize the project.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

KSU Salina, NOAA Signing Collaborat...

The Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus in Salina is set to enter into a ...

September 28, 2021 Comments

Gordon Reinstated, Set To Sign With...

Sports News

September 28, 2021

Injury Accident in Salina

Kansas News

September 28, 2021

Two Vehicles Stolen and Found

Kansas News

September 28, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Injury Accident in Salina
September 28, 2021Comments
Two Vehicles Stolen and F...
September 28, 2021Comments
Rider Hurt in Motorcycle ...
September 27, 2021Comments
“Increase the Reach...
September 27, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices