KSU Salina Civic Series Returns

Kansas State University Salina ‘s Civic Lecture Series returns for the new 2025-2026 academic year with a discussion exploring adult education and how community collaboration can enhance outcomes for citizens, support employers and drive regional economic development.

According to K-State Salina, the Civic Lecture Series aims to develop a more informed community committed to openly discussing topics of civic importance. For the first lecture of the year, Kelly Mobray and Emily Ryan, experts with multiple decades of experience in adult education at USD 305 Salina Public Schools, will present “The Hidden Potential of Our Hidden Workforce” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Mobray is the director of adult education for Salina Public Schools, and she oversees the Salina Adult Education Center, which offers a variety of programs to support adults who are looking to achieve high school diplomas, preparing for college classes, or learning to speak, read and write English.

Ryan is the Partners 4 Success facilitator at the Salina Adult Education Center, a 12-week employment training program for individuals who struggle to obtain and maintain gainful work.

See Mobray and Ryan present “The Hidden Potential of Our Hidden Workforce” lecture at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 in the K-State Salina College Center Conference Room. Admission is free, and guests can bring an outside lunch or purchase a meal from K-State Salina’s Centennial Dining.

