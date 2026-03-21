KSU Salina; City of Salina, Airport All Awarded Funding

Projects at K-State Salina, the City of Salina, and the Salina Regional Airport are among a dozen receiving funding the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Innovative Technology Program.

Salina projects receiving funding include:

K-State Salina – $999,750 for Advanced Air Mobility Aircraft Procurement

Salina Regional Airport – $933,600 for Smart Airport Command Center & Sustainable Infrastructure Initiative

City of Salina – $100,747 for a Signal Coordination Project

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, a total of $3.9 million will be awarded to these 12 projects across the state through for FY 2027. The program makes strategic investments that implement new transportation technology while improving safety, access, and mobility.

Projects related to the Kansas transportation system and utilizing new technology are eligible to apply for KDOT’s Innovative Technology funding. Projects selected in this round include smart signal upgrades, onboard security monitoring, pedestrian safety upgrades, emergency vehicle preemption, hands-on drone education and outreach, and more.

Each award recipient is providing a minimum of 25% in matching funds, resulting in a total innovative technology investment of more than $8.1 million. The program is part of the Kelly administration’s bipartisan, 10-year, Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, also known as IKE.

Projects selected through the Innovative Technology program for FY 2027 include: