KSU Salina; City of Salina, Airport All Awarded Funding

By Todd Pittenger March 21, 2026

Projects at K-State Salina, the City of Salina, and the Salina Regional Airport are among a dozen receiving funding  the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Innovative Technology Program.

Salina projects receiving funding include:

  • K-State Salina – $999,750 for Advanced Air Mobility Aircraft Procurement 
  • Salina Regional Airport – $933,600 for Smart Airport Command Center & Sustainable Infrastructure Initiative 
  • City of Salina – $100,747  for a Signal Coordination Project

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, a total of $3.9 million will be awarded to these 12 projects across the state through for FY 2027. The program makes strategic investments that implement new transportation technology while improving safety, access, and mobility. 

Projects related to the Kansas transportation system and utilizing new technology are eligible to apply for KDOT’s Innovative Technology funding. Projects selected in this round include smart signal upgrades, onboard security monitoring, pedestrian safety upgrades, emergency vehicle preemption, hands-on drone education and outreach, and more. 

Each award recipient is providing a minimum of 25% in matching funds, resulting in a total innovative technology investment of more than $8.1 million. The program is part of the Kelly administration’s bipartisan, 10-year, Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, also known as IKE.    

Projects selected through the Innovative Technology program for FY 2027 include: 

Project Name 

Applicant Organization 

County 

KDOT Award 

AI-Driven Onboard Security Monitoring 

Johnson County Transit 

Johnson 

$112,500  

4th-7th “Smart Signals” and Pedestrian Safety Upgrades (Centennial Bridge Readiness) 

City of Leavenworth 

Leavenworth 

$110,250  

Advanced Air Mobility Aircraft Procurement 

Kansas State University – Salina 

Saline 

$999,750  

Split Cycle Offset Optimization Technique (SCOOT) – City of Goddard Kellogg  Corridor 

City of Goddard 

Sedgwick 

$180,709  

Cloud County Autonomous Innovative Delivery (CloudAID)  

Cloud County Community College 

Cloud 

$249,928  

Digital Twin Pilot for Intelligent Intersection Management 

The University of Kansas 

Douglas 

$46,775  

Emergency Vehicle Preemption I-70 to KU Med 

Unified Government of Wyandotte County & Kansas City, KS 

Wyandotte 

$158,660  

Flight Forward: Drone Discovery 

Cosmosphere 

Reno 

$74,025  

Liberal Smart Signal Upgrades 

City of Liberal 

Seward 

$140,994  

Rural Healthcare Drone Delivery  

Community Healthcare System of NE Kansas 

Pottawatomie 

$750,000  

SAA Smart Airport Command Center (SACC) & Sustainable Infrastructure Initiative 

Salina Airport Authority 

Saline 

$933,600  

Signal Coordination Project 

City of Salina  

Saline 

$100,747  

 

 

Total: 

$3,857,938  